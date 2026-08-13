Parmeshwari Silk Mills consolidated net profit declines 0.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.32% to Rs 61.46 crore

Net profit of Parmeshwari Silk Mills declined 0.40% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.32% to Rs 61.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 62.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.61.4662.2810.9010.694.714.593.263.362.492.50

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