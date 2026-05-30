Parmeshwari Silk Mills consolidated net profit rises 26.44% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 9.03% to Rs 64.48 croreNet profit of Parmeshwari Silk Mills rose 26.44% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.03% to Rs 64.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 59.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.26% to Rs 9.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.71% to Rs 249.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 233.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales64.4859.14 9 249.01233.36 7 OPM %10.7510.74 -10.5710.76 - PBDT4.153.81 9 17.2816.01 8 PBT2.992.79 7 12.3011.66 5 NP2.632.08 26 9.978.65 15
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:13 PM IST