Parnax Lab consolidated net profit declines 25.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 41.99% to Rs 69.63 crore

Net profit of Parnax Lab declined 25.34% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.99% to Rs 69.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.26% to Rs 11.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.39% to Rs 248.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 187.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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