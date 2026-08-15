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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Parnax Lab consolidated net profit declines 86.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Parnax Lab consolidated net profit declines 86.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:19 AM IST

Sales rise 6.41% to Rs 56.80 crore

Net profit of Parnax Lab declined 86.85% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.41% to Rs 56.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales56.8053.38 6 OPM %7.5913.94 -PBDT2.826.40 -56 PBT0.604.46 -87 NP0.433.27 -87

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:18 AM IST