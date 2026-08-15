Parnax Lab consolidated net profit declines 86.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.41% to Rs 56.80 crore

Net profit of Parnax Lab declined 86.85% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.41% to Rs 56.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.56.8053.387.5913.942.826.400.604.460.433.27

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