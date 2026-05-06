Parshva Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 600.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.56% to Rs 6.41 crore

Net profit of Parshva Enterprises rose 600.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.56% to Rs 6.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.84% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.04% to Rs 24.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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