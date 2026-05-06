Wednesday, May 06, 2026 | 05:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Parshva Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 600.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Parshva Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 600.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

Sales decline 6.56% to Rs 6.41 crore

Net profit of Parshva Enterprises rose 600.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.56% to Rs 6.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.84% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.04% to Rs 24.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6.416.86 -7 24.7624.77 0 OPM %1.871.46 -1.982.30 - PBDT0.110.08 38 0.450.46 -2 PBT0.100.03 233 0.380.31 23 NP0.070.01 600 0.260.19 37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BMW Industries consolidated net profit rises 88.20% in the March 2026 quarter

BMW Industries consolidated net profit rises 88.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Cyber Media Research & Services consolidated net profit rises 147.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Cyber Media Research & Services consolidated net profit rises 147.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Godrej Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 9.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Godrej Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 9.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Cinevista reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.82 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Cinevista reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.82 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Cyber Media (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.66 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Cyber Media (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.66 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ4 Results TodayStocks to Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayBank of baroda Q4 Results PreviewSBI Q4 Results PreviewNSE DividendTechnology NewsPersonal Finance