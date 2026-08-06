Parshva Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.06% to Rs 6.41 crore

Net profit of Parshva Enterprises remain constant at Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.06% to Rs 6.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.6.416.162.652.110.160.110.100.100.070.07

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