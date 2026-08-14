Parshwanath Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net loss of Parshwanath Corporation reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.180.16-11.11-68.75-0.020.11-0.020.11-0.020.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News