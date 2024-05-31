Parshwanath Corporation standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 84.00% to Rs 0.04 croreNet profit of Parshwanath Corporation declined 37.50% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 84.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 79.31% to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.46% to Rs 0.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
