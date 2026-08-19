Partap Industries consolidated net profit rises 72.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.64% to Rs 140.46 crore

Net profit of Partap Industries rose 72.26% to Rs 11.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.64% to Rs 140.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 125.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.140.46125.829.736.4916.298.1712.038.1711.496.67

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