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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Partap Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Partap Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Sales rise 3.48% to Rs 140.32 crore

Net profit of Partap Industries reported to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 11.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.48% to Rs 140.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 135.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 24.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 7.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.45% to Rs 563.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 561.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales140.32135.60 3 563.76561.21 0 OPM %4.90-0.85 -7.904.24 - PBDT5.48-3.61 LP 47.5016.14 194 PBT1.72-11.33 LP 27.44-5.86 LP NP3.03-11.86 LP 24.26-7.74 LP

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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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