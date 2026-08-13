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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Parvati Sweetners and Power reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.32 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Parvati Sweetners and Power reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.32 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

Sales rise 1218.45% to Rs 35.73 crore

Net profit of Parvati Sweetners and Power reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1218.45% to Rs 35.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales35.732.71 1218 OPM %4.34-80.81 -PBDT1.25-2.67 LP PBT0.19-3.76 LP NP0.32-3.50 LP

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:38 AM IST