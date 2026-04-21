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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pashupati Cotspin Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Pashupati Cotspin Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Tokyo Plast International Ltd, Escorp Asset Management Ltd, Axita Cotton Ltd and Allcargo Terminals Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 April 2026.

Tokyo Plast International Ltd, Escorp Asset Management Ltd, Axita Cotton Ltd and Allcargo Terminals Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 April 2026.

Pashupati Cotspin Ltd lost 19.97% to Rs 76.35 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 77602 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5483 shares in the past one month.

 

Tokyo Plast International Ltd crashed 9.95% to Rs 98.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1911 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13445 shares in the past one month.

Escorp Asset Management Ltd tumbled 8.81% to Rs 107.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 309 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 805 shares in the past one month.

Axita Cotton Ltd dropped 8.69% to Rs 8.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62123 shares in the past one month.

Allcargo Terminals Ltd Partly Paidup pared 7.62% to Rs 9.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6641 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1847 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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