Pashupati Cotspin records nearly 77% fall in Q4 PAT

Pashupati Cotspin has reported 76.8% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 1.66 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 7.19 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue rose by 32.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 170.26 crore during the period under review.

Total expenses increased by 31.7% to Rs 167.65 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 3.44 crore in Q4 FY26, down by 62% from Rs 9.07 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, Pashupati Cotspin has recorded net profit and revenue of Rs 10.38 crore (down 26.4% YoY) and Rs 687.81 crore (up 7.9% YoY), respectively.

Pashupati Cotspin is engaged in ginning and spinning of cotton yarn.

The scrip had declined 1.19% to end at Rs 95.87 on the BSE on Friday.

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