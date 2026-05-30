Pashupati Cotspin standalone net profit declines 77.47% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 25.74% to Rs 160.28 croreNet profit of Pashupati Cotspin declined 77.47% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.74% to Rs 160.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 127.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 26.36% to Rs 10.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.01% to Rs 655.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 636.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales160.28127.47 26 655.89636.70 3 OPM %4.614.62 -3.734.03 - PBDT5.5111.26 -51 23.8426.53 -10 PBT3.359.07 -63 15.0717.66 -15 NP1.627.19 -77 10.3914.11 -26
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:09 PM IST