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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pasupati Acrylon standalone net profit rises 133.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Pasupati Acrylon standalone net profit rises 133.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 45.34% to Rs 244.63 crore

Net profit of Pasupati Acrylon rose 133.19% to Rs 26.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 45.34% to Rs 244.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 168.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 97.63% to Rs 69.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 62.55% to Rs 1010.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 621.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales244.63168.32 45 1010.16621.43 63 OPM %15.848.31 -11.007.22 - PBDT39.0716.83 132 107.4253.71 100 PBT35.8815.25 135 94.9347.72 99 NP26.2811.27 133 69.9235.38 98

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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