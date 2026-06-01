Patanjali Foods consolidated net profit rises 46.15% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 15.10% to Rs 11155.60 croreNet profit of Patanjali Foods rose 46.15% to Rs 523.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 358.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.10% to Rs 11155.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9692.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 39.50% to Rs 1814.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1300.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.99% to Rs 40169.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33758.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales11155.609692.21 15 40169.5833758.25 19 OPM %3.995.33 -4.365.76 - PBDT466.03543.74 -14 1800.941993.92 -10 PBT404.46458.47 -12 1552.541725.53 -10 NP523.98358.52 46 1814.471300.71 39
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. consolidated net profit declines 35.34% in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:17 AM IST