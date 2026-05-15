Patanjali Foods Ltd gains for third straight session

Patanjali Foods Ltd is quoting at Rs 463.9, up 3.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.03% in last one year as compared to a 4.94% slide in NIFTY and a 10.1% slide in the Nifty FMCG index.

Patanjali Foods Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 463.9, up 3.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 23783.6. The Sensex is at 75701.49, up 0.4%. Patanjali Foods Ltd has slipped around 0.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Patanjali Foods Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 6.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50779.15, up 1.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 468.25, up 4.14% on the day. Patanjali Foods Ltd is down 22.03% in last one year as compared to a 4.94% slide in NIFTY and a 10.1% slide in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 29.13 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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