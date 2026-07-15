Patanjali Foods Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Tips Music Ltd, Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd and Avalon Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 July 2026.

Tips Music Ltd, Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd and Avalon Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 July 2026.

Patanjali Foods Ltd lost 13.41% to Rs 353 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 50.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tips Music Ltd tumbled 7.11% to Rs 654.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 29998 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12187 shares in the past one month.

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd crashed 5.22% to Rs 650.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7478 shares in the past one month.

Tata Elxsi Ltd corrected 4.95% to Rs 3517.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33589 shares in the past one month.

Avalon Technologies Ltd dropped 3.99% to Rs 1679.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14304 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17784 shares in the past one month.

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