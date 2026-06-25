Patanjali Foods Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Patanjali Foods Ltd is quoting at Rs 412.4, down 0.43% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 25.13% in last one year as compared to a 5.29% slide in NIFTY and a 10.33% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Patanjali Foods Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 412.4, down 0.43% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.73% on the day, quoting at 24196.8. The Sensex is at 77531.26, up 0.7%.Patanjali Foods Ltd has lost around 11.45% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Patanjali Foods Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 49085.1, up 0.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 412.15, down 0.46% on the day. Patanjali Foods Ltd tumbled 25.13% in last one year as compared to a 5.29% slide in NIFTY and a 10.33% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 22.42 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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