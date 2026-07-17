Patanjali Foods Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Patanjali Foods Ltd is quoting at Rs 344.35, down 0.84% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 46.8% in last one year as compared to a 2.78% slide in NIFTY and a 13.88% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Patanjali Foods Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 344.35, down 0.84% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 24273.6. The Sensex is at 77983.71, up 1.03%.Patanjali Foods Ltd has lost around 18.82% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Patanjali Foods Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48408, up 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 44.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 68.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 345.05, down 0.72% on the day. Patanjali Foods Ltd tumbled 46.8% in last one year as compared to a 2.78% slide in NIFTY and a 13.88% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 18.8 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News