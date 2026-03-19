Patel Engg bags Rs 910-cr Renuka Ji Dam contract from HPPCL

Patel Engineering said that it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation (HPPCL) for construction of the Renuka Ji Dam Project (Package-1) in Himachal Pradesh.

The contract, valued at Rs 910.08 crore, was earlier secured after the company was declared the lowest bidder (L1) for the project.

The project is located at Village Dadahu, Tehsil Renuka, District Sirmaur, and is scheduled to be completed within 30 months.

The scope of work includes construction of three diversion tunnels of 9.5-meter diameter with lengths ranging from 1.3 km to 1.6 km, along with inlet and outlet structures, development of around 6 km of approach and access roads, and installation of hydro-mechanical systems. The project also includes instrumentation and monitoring systems to ensure operational safety and reliability. The company said the order is in the normal course of business and does not constitute unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI), as the L1 status was disclosed earlier.

Kavita Shirvairkar, managing director of Patel Engineering, said, Receiving the Letter of Award for the Renuka Ji Dam Project is a proud milestone for Patel Engineering. Having earlier been declared the L1 bidder, this award reflects the confidence HPPCL has placed in our ability to deliver complex infrastructure with precision and reliability. It is both an opportunity and a responsibilityto transform vision into reality, strengthen Indias water security, and support renewable energy development. We are committed to executing this project on schedule with the highest standards of quality, safety, and innovation, while creating lasting value for communities and contributing meaningfully to the nations growth story.

Patel Engineering operates in the hydropower, tunneling, and irrigation segments. The company has executed projects in India and overseas, including more than 85 dams, 40 hydroelectric projects, and over 300 km of tunneling for central PSUs and state government agencies.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 11.8% to Rs 70.35 crore despite a 2.8% increase in net sales to Rs 1,239.35 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Patel Engineering shed 0.36% to Rs 24.87 on the BSE.

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