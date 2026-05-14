Patel Engineering consolidated net profit rises 15.95% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.81% to Rs 1421.48 crore

Net profit of Patel Engineering rose 15.95% to Rs 41.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.81% to Rs 1421.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1611.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.69% to Rs 260.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 242.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.18% to Rs 5102.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5093.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

1421.481611.865102.745093.3615.1413.5513.4114.40170.42164.92553.35577.04144.67138.98449.68477.2541.5135.80260.73242.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News