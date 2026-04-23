Patel Engineering gains after emerging as L1 bidder for Rs 1,593-cr Nepal hydro project

Patel Engineering gained 1.16% to Rs 28.70 after the company was declared the lowest bidder (L1) for a Rs 1,593.08 crore contract for the Lower Arun Hydropower Project in Nepal.

In an exchange filing, the company said the order has been awarded by SJVN Lower Arun Power Development Company, a subsidiary of SJVN, for Package 2 of the 669 MW project located in the Sankhuwasabha district.

The project, to be executed over 54 months, involves critical civil and hydro-mechanical works, including the construction of tunnels, surge shafts, pressure shafts, powerhouse infrastructure, and associated systems.

The scope covers key components such as head race tunnels, access adits, pressure shafts, butterfly valve chambers, along with the installation of steel liners and other supporting infrastructure required for efficient water conveyance and power generation.

Commenting on the development, managing director Kavita Shirvairkar said, We are pleased to begin Q1 FY27 on a positive note, having been declared L1 for this important order of approximately Rs 1600 crore. Nepal holds immense hydroelectric potential, and the Lower Arun project is a significant step toward harnessing that energy for sustainable growth. For Patel Engineering Ltd., this award is not just about building infrastructureit is about contributing to Nepals vision of energy independence and regional prosperity. With our ongoing work at the Arun-3 Hydropower project, just about 35 km away from the Lower Arun site, and our proven track record across India, we are committed to bringing world-class engineering and timely execution to Lower Arun, ensuring it becomes a benchmark for development in the region.

Patel Engineering operates in the hydropower, tunneling, and irrigation segments. The company has executed projects in India and overseas, including more than 85 dams, 40 hydroelectric projects, and over 300 km of tunneling for central PSUs and state government agencies.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 11.8% to Rs 70.35 crore despite a 2.8% increase in net sales to Rs 1,239.35 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.