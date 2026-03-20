Patel Engineering receives LoA for Dorjilung Hydroelectric Power Project in Bhutan

Dorjlung Hydro Power (DHPL) [JV between Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC), Bhutan & Tata Power Company (TPCL), India] has issued the LOA to a Mumbai based infrastructure company, Patel Engineering (Company or PEL), for a BTN/INR 230.70 crore (excluding taxes) contract for Package I: Pre Construction Works of the prestigious 1,125 MW Dorjilung Hydroelectric Power Project in Bhutan.

The Dorjilung Hydroelectric Power Project is a landmark initiative in Bhutan's energy sector, and is Bhutan's largest hydro project under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, designed to fully support the nation's domestic energy aspirations while enabling the export of surplus clean power to India, thereby strengthening regional energy security. Patel Engineering Ltd. recognizes the strategic importance of this project and is proud to play a role in its execution.

Under Package I, PEL will execute the civil and hydromechanical works for the Dorjilung Hydroelectric Power Project. The scope includes construction of two diversion tunnels of 11.0 m diameter with lengths of 930 m and 821 m, an intermediate adit of 7 m finished diameter and 116 m length, and a highway road tunnel of D-shaped cross section measuring 11 m 7.5 m and 500 m in length. Additionally, the package covers hydromechanical works comprising four sets of vertical lift fixed wheel gates.

The construction period is set at 300 days, with a Defects Notification Period of one year. The project site is strategically located about 7 km from Autsho town in Mongar Dzongkhag, Bhutan, making it a critical infrastructure development in the region.

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