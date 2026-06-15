Patel Engineering rises after bagging Rs 126-cr irrigation project in Maharashtra

Patel Engineering rose 1.76% after a joint venture involving the company received a Letter of Award (LoA) worth Rs 126.37 crore from the Maharashtra Krishna Valley Development Corporation for the Tasgaon Lift Irrigation Scheme in Maharashtra.

Patel Engineering's share in the contract stands at Rs 64.45 crore, representing a 51% stake in the joint venture.

The project involves the construction of an irrigation and water distribution system covering a command area of 2,277 hectares across six villages in Satara district. The scope of work includes headworks, pump houses, switchyards, rising mains, delivery chambers, pumping machinery, and associated civil, mechanical and electrical works, along with a closed pipe distribution network.

The project is scheduled to be completed within 48 months.

Patel Engineering is an infrastructure company with expertise in hydropower, irrigation and tunnelling projects. The company has executed over 85 dams, 40 hydroelectric projects and more than 300 km of tunnelling works across domestic and international markets.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 8% to Rs 31.89 crore on 11.81% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,421.47 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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