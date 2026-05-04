Patel KNR Infrastructures standalone net profit declines 12.67% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 50.96% to Rs 7.70 croreNet profit of Patel KNR Infrastructures declined 12.67% to Rs 5.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 50.96% to Rs 7.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 46.71% to Rs 20.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 47.21% to Rs 32.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 61.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7.7015.70 -51 32.4261.41 -47 OPM %63.1244.84 -69.0943.35 - PBDT6.147.02 -13 25.3121.29 19 PBT6.106.98 -13 25.1621.14 19 NP5.035.76 -13 20.7614.15 47
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 04 2026 | 9:04 AM IST