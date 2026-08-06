Patel KNR Infrastructures standalone net profit declines 63.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 30.94% to Rs 5.78 crore

Net profit of Patel KNR Infrastructures declined 63.86% to Rs 2.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 30.94% to Rs 5.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5.788.3757.0972.163.559.963.519.922.968.19

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