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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Patels Airtemp (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.62 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Patels Airtemp (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.62 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales decline 81.20% to Rs 15.52 crore

Net loss of Patels Airtemp (India) reported to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 81.20% to Rs 15.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 82.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales15.5282.57 -81 OPM %11.797.92 -PBDT0.114.95 -98 PBT-0.774.09 PL NP-0.622.80 PL

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 5:51 PM IST