Paul Merchants consolidated net profit declines 86.28% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 17.23% to Rs 482.12 croreNet profit of Paul Merchants declined 86.28% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.23% to Rs 482.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 582.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 320.96% to Rs 268.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 37.82% to Rs 2073.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3334.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales482.12582.46 -17 2073.633334.68 -38 OPM %-0.09-0.51 --0.75-0.22 - PBDT8.00-2.87 LP 24.25-5.98 LP PBT6.39-3.94 LP 18.77-9.78 LP NP2.2916.69 -86 268.7463.84 321
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:54 PM IST