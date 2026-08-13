Paul Merchants consolidated net profit declines 96.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.54% to Rs 480.77 crore

Net profit of Paul Merchants declined 96.90% to Rs 8.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 287.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 2.54% to Rs 480.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 493.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.480.77493.300.93-0.8514.68-0.8613.42-1.698.91287.46

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