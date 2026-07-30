Paushak standalone net profit rises 25.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 49.52% to Rs 83.55 crore

Net profit of Paushak rose 25.52% to Rs 15.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 49.52% to Rs 83.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 55.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.83.5555.8830.7031.9427.4419.6919.0215.6315.1012.03

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