Paushak standalone net profit rises 30.31% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.31% to Rs 55.14 crore

Net profit of Paushak rose 30.31% to Rs 12.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.31% to Rs 55.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.35% to Rs 39.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.63% to Rs 218.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 210.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

55.1452.36218.60210.9530.3430.3127.8128.2823.9215.9271.7973.7516.0212.2250.4158.7812.519.6039.3349.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News