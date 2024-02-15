Pavna Industries consolidated net profit declines 30.95% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 10.61% to Rs 79.86 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Pavna Industries declined 30.95% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 10.61% to Rs 79.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 89.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.79.8689.349.938.795.315.202.712.441.742.52