Pavna Industries consolidated net profit declines 30.95% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 10.61% to Rs 79.86 croreNet profit of Pavna Industries declined 30.95% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 10.61% to Rs 79.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 89.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales79.8689.34 -11 OPM %9.938.79 -PBDT5.315.20 2 PBT2.712.44 11 NP1.742.52 -31
