Pavna Industries consolidated net profit rises 43.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 17.79% to Rs 54.45 crore

Net profit of Pavna Industries rose 43.53% to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.79% to Rs 54.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.45% to Rs 4.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.63% to Rs 297.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 308.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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