Paytm rises after block deal; early investors likely pare stake

Shares of One 97 Communications (Paytm) rose 1% to Rs 1,424.10 on Tuesday after a large block deal was executed in early trade.

According to media reports, existing investors Saif Partners, Saif II Mauritius and Elevation Capital V were looking to sell a combined 2.3% stake in the company through block deals.

The reports said the transaction was valued at around Rs 2,002 crore, with the floor price fixed at Rs 1,339.65 per share, representing a 5% discount to Paytm's previous closing price.

Shareholding data for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 showed that Saif Partners India IV held a 3.63% stake in Paytm, while Saif III Mauritius Company held 8.55%. Elevation Capital's holding was below the 1% disclosure threshold.

According to the reports, the selling shareholders will be subject to a 60-day lock-up period, restricting any further stake sales during the period, subject to customary exceptions.

The digital payments and financial services company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 220 crore in Q1 FY27, up 78.86% YoY and 20.22% QoQ. Revenue from operations rose 27.63% YoY and 8.13% QoQ to Rs 2,448 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026. EBITDA surged 181.94% YoY and 53.79% QoQ to Rs 203 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded to 8% from 4% in Q1 FY26 and 6% in Q4 FY26.

One 97 Communications operates Paytm, a digital payments and financial services platform offering merchant payments, financial services distribution, lending, insurance and wealth management products.

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