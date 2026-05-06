PB Fintech consolidated net profit rises 53.87% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 36.70% to Rs 2061.33 croreNet profit of PB Fintech rose 53.87% to Rs 261.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 169.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.70% to Rs 2061.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1507.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 90.29% to Rs 669.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 352.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.50% to Rs 6794.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4977.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2061.331507.87 37 6794.024977.21 37 OPM %10.307.42 -7.481.86 - PBDT306.77203.81 51 843.34466.90 81 PBT271.90170.52 59 707.37345.63 105 NP261.11169.70 54 669.94352.07 90
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First Published: May 06 2026 | 6:16 PM IST