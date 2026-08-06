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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PB Fintech consolidated net profit rises 92.54% in the June 2026 quarter

PB Fintech consolidated net profit rises 92.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 40.08% to Rs 1888.28 crore

Net profit of PB Fintech rose 92.54% to Rs 162.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 84.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.08% to Rs 1888.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1347.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1888.281347.99 40 OPM %7.242.55 -PBDT218.70125.83 74 PBT178.5892.35 93 NP162.8984.60 93

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:09 AM IST