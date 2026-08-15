PB Global reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 53.69% to Rs 15.83 croreNet Loss of PB Global reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 53.69% to Rs 15.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales15.8310.30 54 OPM %-7.52-13.30 -PBDT-0.48-1.43 66 PBT-0.52-1.46 64 NP-0.52-1.46 64
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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:15 AM IST