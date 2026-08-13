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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PBM Polytex reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.95 crore in the June 2026 quarter

PBM Polytex reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.95 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 3:53 PM IST

Sales decline 16.40% to Rs 38.85 crore

Net profit of PBM Polytex reported to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 16.40% to Rs 38.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 46.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales38.8546.47 -16 OPM %8.34-2.60 -PBDT3.51-1.00 LP PBT2.61-1.90 LP NP1.95-1.47 LP

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 3:53 PM IST