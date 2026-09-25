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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PC Jeweller achieves debt-free status

PC Jeweller achieves debt-free status

Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 7:39 PM IST
PC Jeweller announced that the company has discharged the remaining outstanding debt of the banks and has achieved its financial objective of a Debt-Free status.

With today's repayment, the company has successfully discharged all the outstanding debt of all the 14 consortium banks under the terms of Settlement Agreement dated 30 September 2024 with all repayments completed ahead of scheduled due dates.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 6:57 PM IST