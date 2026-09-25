PC Jeweller achieves debt-free status
PC Jeweller announced that the company has discharged the remaining outstanding debt of the banks and has achieved its financial objective of a Debt-Free status.
With today's repayment, the company has successfully discharged all the outstanding debt of all the 14 consortium banks under the terms of Settlement Agreement dated 30 September 2024 with all repayments completed ahead of scheduled due dates.
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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 6:57 PM IST