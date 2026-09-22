PC Jeweller allots 74.07 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants
PC Jeweller has allotted 74,07,500 equity shares on conversion of equal number of warrants, up on receipt of balance warrant subscription amount of Rs 10 crore (being 75% of the issue price per warrant). With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 975,95,42,355/- (comprising of 975,95,42,355 equity shares of Rs 1/- each).
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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 2:31 PM IST