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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PC Jeweller allots 74.07 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

PC Jeweller allots 74.07 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
PC Jeweller has allotted 74,07,500 equity shares on conversion of equal number of warrants, up on receipt of balance warrant subscription amount of Rs 10 crore (being 75% of the issue price per warrant). With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 975,95,42,355/- (comprising of 975,95,42,355 equity shares of Rs 1/- each).
 

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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 2:31 PM IST