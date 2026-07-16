PC Jeweller board approves QIP issue up to Rs 1,000 cr

At meeting held on 16 July 2026

The board of PC Jeweller at its meeting held on 16 July 2026 has approved increase in authorised share capital from Rs 1,310 crore to Rs 1,460 crore by addition of 150 crore equity shares of Re 1 each.

The board has also approved fund raising up to Rs 1,000 crore via QIP issue, in one or more tranches.