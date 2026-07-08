Wednesday, July 08, 2026 | 11:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PC Jeweller climbed after repaying debt to two consortium banks

PC Jeweller climbed after repaying debt to two consortium banks

Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

PC Jeweller surged 4.57% to Rs 9.84 after the company announced that it has cleared all outstanding debt under the settlement agreement dated 30 September 2024 with two of its 14 consortium banks.

The company said the repayments are in line with its objective of becoming debt-free in the current quarter.

PC Jeweller described the development as the beginning of a significant milestone in its ongoing turnaround journey.

On 2 July 2026, the company had reported a 21% year-on-year growth in consolidated revenue for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 and reiterated that it was on track to achieve a debt-free status during the current quarter.

 

PC Jeweller is engaged in the manufacture, retail, and export of jewellery. The company offers a wide range of gold, diamond, silver, and gemstone jewellery, including bangles, rings, bracelets, and necklaces, catering to bridal, occasional, and daily wear requirements. It operates across 12 states through a mix of company-owned and franchisee-owned showrooms.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 61.31% to Rs 152.89 crore while net sales rose 32.66% to Rs 927.34 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

South Indian Bank appoints Mahesh Muralidhar Pai as MD & CEO from Oct 1

South Indian Bank appoints Mahesh Muralidhar Pai as MD & CEO from Oct 1

Sensex drops 375 pts; oil & gas stocks remain under pressure

Sensex drops 375 pts; oil & gas stocks remain under pressure

AI stocks tumble as oil surge and bond yields drag Wall Street lower

AI stocks tumble as oil surge and bond yields drag Wall Street lower

Marksans Pharma rises after acquiring 100% stake in ABCnow GmbH

Marksans Pharma rises after acquiring 100% stake in ABCnow GmbH

Rashtriya Chemicals jumps after board approves Rs 1,500-crore FPO

Rashtriya Chemicals jumps after board approves Rs 1,500-crore FPO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayKalyan Jewellers SharesTCS Q1 PreviewKusumgar IPO DetailsQ1 Earning PreviewSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026Technology NewsPersonal Finance