PC Jeweller consolidated net profit rises 61.31% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 32.66% to Rs 927.34 croreNet profit of PC Jeweller rose 61.31% to Rs 152.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.66% to Rs 927.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 699.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 23.67% to Rs 714.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 577.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.38% to Rs 3352.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2244.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales927.34699.02 33 3352.882244.60 49 OPM %17.7420.75 -20.0217.58 - PBDT158.72101.37 57 734.94470.51 56 PBT153.5296.47 59 714.16452.56 58 NP152.8994.78 61 714.46577.70 24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:17 AM IST