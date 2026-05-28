PC Jeweller consolidated net profit rises 61.31% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.66% to Rs 927.34 crore

Net profit of PC Jeweller rose 61.31% to Rs 152.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.66% to Rs 927.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 699.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.67% to Rs 714.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 577.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.38% to Rs 3352.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2244.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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