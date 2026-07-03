PC Jeweller jumps on 21% Q1 revenue growth, targets debt-free status this quarter

PC Jeweller surged 4.77% to Rs 10.32 after the company reported an approximately 21% year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

The jewellery retailer also said it expects to become debt-free during the current quarter.

In its business update, the company said the revenue growth reflected continued strong operational performance and marked further progress in its ongoing turnaround journey.

PC Jeweller also reduced its outstanding debt payable to banks under the Joint Settlement Agreement by approximately 24% during the quarter. Since executing the settlement agreement with lenders on 30 September 2024, the company has cut its outstanding debt by more than 90%.

The company said repayment of the remaining debt and the achievement of debt-free status during the ongoing quarter would significantly strengthen its financial position in the coming periods.

The financial details disclosed in the business update are provisional and subject to a limited review by the statutory auditor.

PC Jeweller is engaged in the manufacture, retail, and export of jewellery. The company offers a wide range of gold, diamond, silver, and gemstone jewellery, including bangles, rings, bracelets, and necklaces, catering to bridal, occasional, and daily wear requirements. It operates across 12 states through a mix of company-owned and franchisee-owned showrooms.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 61.31% to Rs 152.89 crore while net sales rose 32.66% to Rs 927.34 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

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