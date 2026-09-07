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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PC Jeweller Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

PC Jeweller Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, Black Box Ltd and GMM Pfaudler Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 September 2026.

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, Black Box Ltd and GMM Pfaudler Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 September 2026.

PC Jeweller Ltd surged 13.53% to Rs 13.51 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 731.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 161.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd spiked 9.59% to Rs 448.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21655 shares in the past one month.

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd soared 8.71% to Rs 1586. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89038 shares in the past one month.

Black Box Ltd added 8.30% to Rs 771.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 58168 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30254 shares in the past one month.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd exploded 6.95% to Rs 1227.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 33265 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10558 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 12:05 PM IST