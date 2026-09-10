PC Jeweller update on repayment of outstanding debt

Set to become debt-free in current month

PC Jeweller has successfully cleared and repaid all its outstanding debt under the terms of Settlement Agreement dated 30 September 2024 with respect to 1 more bank.

With this successful clearance of debt, the Company has now repaid all the outstanding debt of 11 out of the 14 consortium banks with all repayments completed ahead of scheduled due dates.

Further, the company has discharged more than 96% of the outstanding debt of the remaining 3 banks as well.

The company remains firmly on track to discharge the remaining less than 4% of the outstanding debt of the remaining 3 banks and achieve a debt-free status in the current month itself, which will materially strengthen its balance sheet and financial position.