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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PCBL Chemical receives ECMS approval for Acetylene Black Project

PCBL Chemical receives ECMS approval for Acetylene Black Project

Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
PCBL Chemical has received approval under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) for its Acetylene Black Project with a proposed investment of approximately Rs 329 crore.

Acetylene Black is a critical conductive material used in lithium-ion batteries and various advanced industrial applications. The proposed project is expected to support the development of the domestic advanced materials ecosystem, strengthen local supply chains, reduce import dependence, generate skilled employment opportunities, and enhance the Company's participation in the global value chain.

 

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 3:50 PM IST