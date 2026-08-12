PCS Technology consolidated net profit rises 11.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of PCS Technology rose 11.36% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.100.09-290.00-366.670.670.610.600.540.490.44

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