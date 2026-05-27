PCS Technology consolidated net profit rises 4.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of PCS Technology rose 4.88% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.15% to Rs 1.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.11% to Rs 0.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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